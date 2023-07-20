Junior League softball: Salisbury hosts regional Published 10:57 pm Thursday, July 20, 2023

Staff report

The Southeast Regional for Junior League softball (ages 13-14) will be played at Salisbury Community Park on July 21-23.

Rowan Little League is the host for the event, but doesn’t have a team in the event.

The six teams entered are North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee.

The North Carolina team is East Surry, from Pilot Mountain.

The winner of this regional joins the winner of five other American regionals and four international teams in the World Series for this age group in Kirkland, Wash.

Games scheduled for July 21

10 a.m. — East Surry vs. Florida

12:30 p.m. — Virginia vs. Tennessee

3 p.m. — West Virginia vs. TBD

5:30 p.m. — Georgia vs. TBD