Blotter for July 19
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 19, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- Someone reportedly stole catalytic converters from trucks at a business in the 1900 block of S. Main St. sometime between 1:09-1:50 a.m. on July 17. The total estimated loss was $900.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of S. Shaver St. between 1-7:50 a.m. on July 17. The total estimated loss was $350.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. between 5:45-5:49 p.m. on July 17. The total estimated loss was $599.
- A vandalism reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Old Concord Road between 11:15-11:18 p.m. on July 17.