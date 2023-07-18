My Turn by Renee C. Scheidt: Father Knows Best??

I’m a Mama Bear when it comes to my children. Mess with me all you want, but not my babies! Most parents feel this way. We never expected our government to undermine fundamentals taught in our homes. Yet before our eyes, we now see targeted attacks on our young ones. Couched in well-chosen words designed to give the appearance of compassion and “affirmative care,” the left is trying to usurp parental authority.

Working to prevent the state from confiscating parental rights and responsibilities, the NC Legislature recently sent three bills to Democrat Gov. Cooper. He vetoed all of them, displaying his belief that the state, not the parents, knows what is best for minor children. Apparently, he believes the leftists are better qualified to raise our children than we are.

The Parents Bill Of Rights enumerates the rights of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of their minor children.” Isn’t that just common sense? Why spell out what most of us assumed all agreed upon? Because behind the curtain, the authority of parents is being eroded.

For example, under the guise of caring for children, some teachers secretly encourage students to question whether they are a boy or girl. This is part of the curriculum of the NC Association for the Education of Young Children used in some daycare centers and preschools. Children under five learn that they can be “non-binary.” Are parents told this material is presented to these impressionable minds? Is it really the job of teachers to discuss “sexual orientation” with preschoolers?

Older students are reassured to trust their teachers know what is best for them, not uneducated, old-fashioned parents who “cling to their guns and religion” as Obama said. They are told to hide the fact they identify as a different gender (take your pick from LGBTQI+) and called a different name while at school. The professionals are to be their confidants, not Mom or Dad. Turning children against parents has long been a ploy used by socialists to promote the abolition of the family. Do we want to see this happen here, moving America toward a socialist state?

Cooper also vetoed The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. allowing boys who feel like girls to play on the girls’ sports team. They also use the girls’ locker room and bathroom, invading their dignity and right to privacy. It is the height of craziness when society permits biological males to compete against females. Physically, there is no comparison regarding bodily strength between the two sexes. Women’s sports are being obliterated. Females are losing scholarships and trophies. Our girls have suffered life-altering injuries at the hands of these mixed-up boys. Yet this is what our governor advocates.

Gov. Cooper said no to “An Act to Prohibit Gender Transition Procedures for Minors.” This legislation would ban surgeons from performing body mutilating sex-change surgeries on those under eighteen. If an adult chooses to do so, that’s their right. But to allow minors to make unalterable life-changing decisions is foolish. The brain is not even fully formed until age twenty-five. Many laws are on the books protecting minors from actions they are not mentally, emotionally, or physically equipped to make. Yet our esteemed learned leaders think it’s OK for them to cut up their bodies and take hormones permanently altering their physical being.

“Professing themselves to be wise, they become fools” aptly describes these leaders and teachers. We, the people, must let it be known we are not OK with such ridiculous rulings. Stop playing with the lives of our children. Call your senators and representatives. Call Gov. Cooper’s office and tell him you are shocked at his vetoes. We need leaders to show sensible, sound judgment. We can sit back and do nothing or let our voices be heard. Speak out now before this snowball has gone so far down the hill that we won’t be able to push it back.