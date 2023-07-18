Carolina Artists offering acrylic art mini workshop Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023

The Carolina Artists guild will host an acrylic art mini workshop for members and guests during the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, July 20, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Use 100 North Jackson Street entrance. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for meet and greet, and the meeting and mini workshop start at 7. The mini workshop is free, and light refreshments will be served.

Connie Loflin Peninger, local award-winning artist and longtime member of Carolina Artists, will be presenting the program “The Joy and Versatility of Painting with Acrylics.” She will demonstrate how to use a wide variety of surfaces. The presentation will be interactive and attendees will learn how to unleash their imagination by incorporating concepts and techniques from other artists into their art.

Members will discuss upcoming art events and plans for the three-day Carolina Artists Expo 2023 Show and Sale in September at the Salisbury Civic Center. The Expo is a judged event including all mediums and photography. Cash awards are presented to the winners. Carolina Artists members will also be exhibiting artwork at the October Tour and Autumn Jubilee at Dan Nicholas Park.

Artists and photographers from beginners to seasoned are encouraged to attend monthly meetings and workshops. Guests are always welcome.