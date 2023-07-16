Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear DEI report, new police chief to be sworn in
Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be hearing the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department’s annual report during its upcoming meeting. They will discuss the department’s history along with any current and future plans that they have. Mayor Karen Alexander will also be administering the oath of office for the new Salisbury Police Chief Patrick Smith.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, July 18, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- The oath of office to be administered to the new Salisbury Police Chief Patrick Smith by Mayor Karen Alexander.
- Council will receive an introduction to the Summer Youth Employment Program students.
- Mayor Alexander will proclaim the following observances for the month of July: Ice Cream Month and Parks And Recreation Month.
- Council to receive public comment. Speakers who wish to speak via Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. Citizens who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little will present to council their annual report.
- City Engineer Wendy Brindle will ask council to consider adopting a resolution of support endorsing the Western North Carolina Rail Corridor as a new project for the Cabarrus-Rowan Metropolitan Planning Organization Priority List.
- City Engineer Wendy Brindle will ask council to consider a 10 foot permanent easement adjacent to 124 East Innes Street for pedestrian ingress and egress to comply with North Carolina building code.