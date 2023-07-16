Preview: Salisbury City Council to hear DEI report, new police chief to be sworn in Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will be hearing the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Department’s annual report during its upcoming meeting. They will discuss the department’s history along with any current and future plans that they have. Mayor Karen Alexander will also be administering the oath of office for the new Salisbury Police Chief Patrick Smith.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, July 18, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: