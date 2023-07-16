Brad Rhodes: Inflation’s impact on retirement planning Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 16, 2023

By Brad Rhodes

Retirement planning is crucial for a secure financial future. However, one often overlooked factor that can significantly impact your retirement funds is inflation. Lets explore why inflation poses a threat to retirement planning and I present six simple and interesting ways to reduce the damage it can cause.

Understanding Inflation’s Impact: Inflation refers to the gradual increase in the cost of goods and services over time. While moderate inflation is a normal part of a healthy economy, it can erode the purchasing power of your retirement savings. This means that the money you’ve diligently saved may not stretch as far when you retire, making it essential to consider strategies to counteract its effects.

Reducing inflation damage: six simple strategies:

Invest in diverse assets: Diversification is a powerful tool to combat inflation. Instead of relying solely on traditional savings accounts, consider investing in a mix of assets such as stocks, bonds, real estate and commodities. These investments have the potential to outpace inflation and generate higher returns over the long term, preserving the value of your retirement funds.

Consider Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS): TIPS are government-issued bonds specifically designed to protect against inflation. Their principal value adjusts with changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), ensuring that your investment keeps pace with rising prices. Including TIPS in your retirement portfolio can provide a reliable income stream that maintains its purchasing power.

Maximize contributions to retirement accounts: Contributing the maximum allowable amount to retirement accounts like 401(k)s or IRAs is a smart strategy. By doing so, you take advantage of tax benefits and ensure that your retirement funds grow on a tax-deferred or tax-free basis. Maximizing contributions helps you stay ahead of inflation by continually adding to your retirement savings.

Regularly review and adjust your retirement plan: Inflation is not a static force, and its impact can vary over time. It’s crucial to regularly review your retirement plan and make adjustments as needed. Consider consulting with a financial advisor who can help you assess your plan, estimate future expenses, and ensure that your investments align with your long-term goals.

Maintain a flexible retirement budget: Creating a retirement budget that accounts for potential inflation is essential. Be realistic about future expenses and factor in rising costs for essentials like healthcare, housing, and daily living expenses. By maintaining a flexible budget, you’ll be better prepared to adjust your spending habits and make necessary financial decisions as inflationary pressures arise.

Use an annuity with crediting (interest yields) tied to an outside source such as a financial index. Fixed Indexed Annuities may return a higher yield over time, especially if the annuity is targeted for income using an Income Rider to maximize retirement yields. The higher yield may help offset inflation concerns.

Inflation can pose a significant threat to your retirement funds, but by understanding its impact and implementing these simple strategies, you can reduce the damage and safeguard your financial future. Diversifying investments, considering TIPS, maximizing contributions, reviewing your plan regularly, Fixed Indexed Annuities with an income rider attached, and maintaining a flexible budget are all effective ways to combat inflation’s effects on retirement planning. Start taking action today to secure a comfortable and worry-free retirement tomorrow.