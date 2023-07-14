Frightened children call 911 as parents fight in home Published 12:08 am Friday, July 14, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man’s children called 911 from a locked bathroom after a domestic disturbance in the home that left their mother with strangulation marks on her neck.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Carlos Nahun Alvarado-Molina Jr. is charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, injury to personal property, resisting arrest and assaulting an official for his alleged role in Tuesday evening’s incident.

Reports state that deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Susan Lane shortly after 7 p.m. after Alvarado-Molina’s children called 911 to report an argument.

A single deputy arrived on the scene first and was talking with two individuals on the porch when the second deputy arrived. As the second deputy reportedly approached the porch, the first deputy informed Alvarado-Molina that he was under arrest.

Alvarado-Molina reportedly began resisting the officers’ attempts to restrain him, “actively resisting and pulling away so the handcuffs could not be put on,” prompting the second deputy to assist in the scuffle.

They forced Alvarado-Molina to the ground, but he reportedly continued his resistance by “holding his hands under his body” to prevent being handcuffed.

After successfully detaining Alvarado-Molina, deputies entered the home, where they found four children locked inside a hallway bathroom. During their investigation, one of the children told a deputy that their mother and father had been drinking and started to fight.

What began as a verbal exchange reportedly turned violent when Alvarado-Molina allegedly punched the female victim with a closed fist. Reports state that the violence escalated as Alvarado-Molina climbed on top of the victim and began choking her.

The victim told investigators that she began to have trouble breathing during the incident, which reportedly only stopped when a deputy arrived and started calling into the home for Alvarado-Molina.

A corporal on the scene got written statements from present subjects and took photos that showed injuries consistent with strangulation.

During the incident, one of the deputies reportedly injured their right knee. They were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, examined and later released.

Alvarado-Molina remained in police custody on Thursday. His bond was set at $5,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 26.