Blotter for July 14
Published 12:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A report of littering on Lake Landing Drive in Salisbury was taken on July 11.
- A report of a firearm discharging on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury was taken at 2:48 p.m. on July 11.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on South Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis on July 11.
- A burglary reportedly occurred on Claude Avenue in Salisbury between 5:40-10:30 p.m. on July 11.
- Jimmie James Mahala, 55, was charged with possession of methamphetamine on July 11.
- Brian William Heflin Domke, 41, was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender on July 11.
- Jose Antonio Bautista-Mejia, 50, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property on July 11.
- Matthew Tyler Creech, 26, was charged with resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass on July 11.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road around 1:30 a.m. on July 12.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of N. Lee St. around 10:23 a.m. on July 12. The total estimated loss was $55.