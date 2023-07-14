Blotter for July 14

Published 12:00 am Friday, July 14, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

  • A report of littering on Lake Landing Drive in Salisbury was taken on July 11.
  • A report of a firearm discharging on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury was taken at 2:48 p.m. on July 11.
  • Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred on South Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis on July 11.
  • A burglary reportedly occurred on Claude Avenue in Salisbury between 5:40-10:30 p.m. on July 11.
  • Jimmie James Mahala, 55, was charged with possession of methamphetamine on July 11.
  • Brian William Heflin Domke, 41, was charged with failure to register as a sexual offender on July 11.
  • Jose Antonio Bautista-Mejia, 50, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property on July 11.
  • Matthew Tyler Creech, 26, was charged with resisting, obstructing, delaying an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass on July 11.

In Salisbury Police reports

  • Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 2200 block of Woodleaf Road around 1:30 a.m. on July 12.
  • A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of N. Lee St. around 10:23 a.m. on July 12. The total estimated loss was $55.

