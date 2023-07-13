Victim in Thursday morning train accident identified Published 10:39 am Thursday, July 13, 2023

SALISBURY — Authorities have identified the person killed by a train early Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the Salisbury Police Department, Jeffrey Lynn Daniels, 65, was killed after being hit by a train on Old South Main Street at approximately 12:38 a.m.

The train was heading north at the time of the accident. According to a Salisbury spokesperson, the Salisbury Police Department and Norfolk Southern Police are investigating the incident.

The Norfolk Southern train stopped for the incident. The train service is a transport line and not a passenger rail company. The Salisbury Post has reached out for comment.

The Salisbury spokesperson said that no further information will be released at this time.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.