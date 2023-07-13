Blotter for July 13
Published 12:00 am Thursday, July 13, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Vandalism that caused property damage on Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury shortly after midnight on July 10 was reported.
- A larceny of truck and tools from Kepley Road in Salisbury was reported on July 10.
- Fraud occurring between 9 a.m. on June 27 and 11:13 a.m. on July 3 on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury was reported on July 10.
- Credit cards stolen on Freeze Meadows Road in China Grove sometime between 10:35 a.m. on July 7 and 11:35 a.m. on July 10 were reported.
- Farm equipment was reported stolen from Yost Road in Salisbury on July 10.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove between 5:19 p.m. on July 4 and 5 p.m. on July 10.
- A burglary occurring around 5:30 p.m. on July 10 on North Main Street in China Grove was reported on July 10.
- A motor-vehicle theft on Yachtsman Drive in Salisbury was reported on July 10.
- Brandon Chance Hall, 20, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and breaking and entering vehicles on July 10.
- Antwon Maurice Lewis, 34, was charged with assault on a female on July 10.
- Charles Stone Raffaldt, 38, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to real property on July 10.
- James Matthew Creech, 45, was charged with breaking and entering and larceny on July 10.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Drugs were recovered at a business on South Main Street after the owner discovered them and contacted law enforcement.
- A burglary in the 200 block of John Penn Circle reportedly occurred between 11:15 a.m.-10:15 p.m. on July 11. The total estimated loss was $4,800.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Blair Street in Salisbury between 7:30-11:10 p.m. on July 11.
- Machelle Weaver Hearne, 52, was charged with possession of a schedule-II controlled substance on July 11.