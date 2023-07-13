Blotter for July 13

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Vandalism that caused property damage on Scaley Bark Drive in Salisbury shortly after midnight on July 10 was reported.

A larceny of truck and tools from Kepley Road in Salisbury was reported on July 10.

Fraud occurring between 9 a.m. on June 27 and 11:13 a.m. on July 3 on Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury was reported on July 10.

Credit cards stolen on Freeze Meadows Road in China Grove sometime between 10:35 a.m. on July 7 and 11:35 a.m. on July 10 were reported.

Farm equipment was reported stolen from Yost Road in Salisbury on July 10.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred on Crystal Creek Drive in China Grove between 5:19 p.m. on July 4 and 5 p.m. on July 10.

A burglary occurring around 5:30 p.m. on July 10 on North Main Street in China Grove was reported on July 10.

A motor-vehicle theft on Yachtsman Drive in Salisbury was reported on July 10.

Brandon Chance Hall, 20, was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and breaking and entering vehicles on July 10.

Antwon Maurice Lewis, 34, was charged with assault on a female on July 10.

Charles Stone Raffaldt, 38, was charged with assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to real property on July 10.