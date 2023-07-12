Family Crisis Council of Rowan receives donation from Food Lion Feeds Published 12:05 am Wednesday, July 12, 2023

SALISBURY — Family Crisis Council of Rowan, Inc. has received $4,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

Family Crisis Council of Rowan will use the gift to purchase groceries in the emergency shelter for those fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Additionally, Family Crisis Council has partnered with Livingstone College to provide cooking classes once a month for shelter clients, so additional food is being purchased for the cooking demonstration/client recreations.

“As we create pathways to hope, healing and empowerment for victims and survivors in our community, we listen to shelter clients’ feedback through exit surveys. Upon staff review of the surveys, many survivors voiced interest in learning more about preparing healthy and nutritious meals, which sparked the partnership with Livingstone Culinary Program. The support from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation allows Family Crisis Council of Rowan to equip individuals and families in our shelter with the skill and knowledge to live healthy lives as they move forward to safe and permanent housing. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation gift, in collaboration with the Livingstone Culinary Program, creates a network of support for survivors to lead safe and self-sufficient lives,” said FCC Executive Director Christina Rary.

Family Crisis Council of Rowan has served survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking in Rowan County for over 40 years. The agency continues to serve survivors today through numerous programs, including court advocacy, mental health services, special victim program and emergency shelter. The FCC emergency shelter serves over 100 survivors annually, and all of the services are completely free of charge to clients. In the past few years, the cost of providing services continued to grow year-over-year. However, with the essential support of Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, a large portion of the cost of groceries in the shelter will be covered throughout the rest of

2023.

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity across its 10-state footprint. Established in 2001, the foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding local neighbors in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $17.8 million in grants.