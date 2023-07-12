Blotter July 12

By Elisabeth Strillacci

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Property damaged on Blackwelder Road was reported between 8:30 p.m. July 8 and 6:10 a.m. July 9.

Burglary by forced entry into a residence on US Hwy 52 in Gold Hill was reported between 12:28 and 9 a.m. July 9.

The theft of a truck from property on Earnest Miller Road was reported at 2:39 p.m. July 9.

Corie Reshaud Boston, 19, was arrested July 9 and charged with felony flee to elude.

Dustin Bryant Mooney, 37, was arrested July 9 and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

In Salisbury Police reports

A larceny from a motor vehicle on S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue was reported at 7 a.m. July 10. Total estimated loss was $35.

A burglary involving forced entry on Klumac Road was reported between 6:30 p.m. July 9 and 8:19 a.m. July 10.

A larceny at Speedwash Laundromat on S. Avalon Drive was reported between 1 and 8 a.m. July 7. Total estimated loss was $300.

Jeremiah Emmanuel Billingslea, 26, was arrested July 10 and charged with larceny misdemeanor.

Donald Nathaniel Wright, 38, was arrested July 10 and charged with second-degree trespassing.

Demario Antwan Brown, 37, was arrested July 10 and charged with assault on a government official.

 

