Man arrested after running over girlfriend Published 12:10 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

MOORESVILLE — A man was arrested Sunday night after reportedly running over his girlfriend with his truck.

Leslie Joel Mills, 62, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure for his role in the incident that required his girlfriend to be airlifted to an area hospital.

According to Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies were dispatched to 1070 Deal Road around 8:06 p.m. in response to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian. The caller reported that a female had been struck by a truck.

Upon arrival, a witness gave deputies a description of a blue Dodge pickup truck as the vehicle involved. The truck was visibly identified on nearby Karriker Farms Road as it reportedly returned to the accident scene.

The report said that the truck was not stopping, so deputies positioned their patrol vehicle to obstruct its passage on Deal Road.

When the truck did stop, deputies ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Mills was identified as the driver. Reports said that Mills appeared to be impaired.

There is an assisted living facility near the scene of the accident that provided video surveillance of the incident to investigators. According to the reports, it is unknown why the female victim was walking on the road, but the blue Dodge pickup truck can be seen driving past her before the driver put it in reverse and ran over her.

The driver reportedly pulled into the parking lot of the assisted living facility and exited his vehicle. Another vehicle arrives on the scene, and a woman gets out to go and check on the victim in the roadway. The video shows the pickup truck driver returning to his vehicle and leaving the scene.

In addition to the assault charge, Mills was cited by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for impaired driving.

The condition of the victim was not readily available on Monday.