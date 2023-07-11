Kannapolis firefighter died Saturday morning Published 12:07 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Kannapolis firefighter Matt Goodman died while off-duty Saturday morning, Kannapolis Fire Chief Tracy Winecoff announced Sunday. Goodman was 27. The cause of death was not released.

Goodman was a career firefighter who served with the Kannapolis Fire Department for the past two and a half years. He was assigned to Station 3 in the Royal Oaks community of the city.

Goodman also served as a firefighter with fire departments in Iredell County including as a volunteer with Mount Mourne Fire Department and as a part-time firefighter with the Lake Norman Fire and Rescue Department. Goodman previously worked as a firefighter with the Denver Fire Department in Denver, N.C.

“We ask that you keep his family, friends and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve Matt and remember his years of dedicated service to our city and our surrounding communities,” Winecoff said.

Multiple other local fire departments joined in providing support for the family, friends and coworkers of Goodman.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and members of the Kannapolis Fire Department during this difficult time,” said the Locke Township Fire Department in a statement on Facebook