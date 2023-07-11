Blotter for July 11: Salisbury homes hit by gunfire Published 12:00 am Tuesday, July 11, 2023

SALISBURY — A bed frame inside a residence was reportedly struck by gunfire Saturday afternoon, but no one was injured.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, the incident occurred in the 1000 block of Richard Street around 3:20 p.m. and involved multiple homes.

Officers were dispatched to the residence after receiving a call about shots fired into occupied residences.

Eyewitness statements indicated that a 2017 Chevrolet Impala, which was later found abandoned nearby, was likely involved. Investigators further confirmed that involvement when they discovered spent .380 handgun shell casings by the vehicle.

The caller told police they heard a small pop followed by a loud pop. The incident remains under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A wallet was reportedly lost in the 500 block of Grove Street around 12:30 a.m. on July 4.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2300 block of South Main Street between midnight on June 23 and 2:30 p.m. on July 7. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

Burglary reportedly occurred in the 800 block of E. Council St. between 11 a.m.-5:54 p.m. on July 7. The total estimated loss was $115.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 400 block of W. Franklin St. between 1:30-1:37 a.m. on July 8.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Old Concord Road between 2 a.m. on July 8 and 5 p.m. on July 8. The total estimated loss was $350.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. around 1 a.m. on July 9. The total estimated loss was $100.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 200 block of East Fisher St. around 4:16 a.m. on July 9.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. around 11:16 a.m. on July 9.

A stolen vehicle was reportedly found in the 900 block of E. Lafayette St. around 10:55 a.m. on July 9.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Peeler Road between 11 p.m. on July 8 and 6 a.m. on July 9.

Larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. between 7:43-8:13 p.m. on July 9. The total estimated loss was $98.

Jessica Venise Drummond, 28, was charged with resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer on July 7.

Willie James Collins, 62, was charged with parole violation on July 7.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports