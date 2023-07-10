Little League softball update: Rowan 10U wins state; 8U reaches title game

Published 11:30 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

By Post Sports

Rowan Little League softball 10U state champs

 

Staff report

DURHAM — Rowan Little League softball won the 10U state championship on Monday with a 7-2 victory against Pitt County.

There’s no World Series for 10U, but the undefeated team will get to keep playing in the Tournament of State Champions, a regional event that will be held in Clarksville, Tenn.

•••

The Rowan Little League 8U team stayed on a roll on Monday and clobbered Lake Norman 12-3.

After losing its first game in pool play, Rowan has won four straight to reach the championship game.

•••

The Rowan Little league softball 12U team is headed for its sixth World Series in eight years after winning  the state championship in Winterville.

 

 

 

More Sports

College basketball: Tee could be big wheel in Wheeling

Lady Legion softball: Rowan romps on road

American Legion baseball: Kannapolis, Randolph, High Point advance

Junior Legion baseball: West Rowan wins playoff opener

Print Article