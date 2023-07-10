Little League softball update: Rowan 10U wins state; 8U reaches title game Published 11:30 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Staff report

DURHAM — Rowan Little League softball won the 10U state championship on Monday with a 7-2 victory against Pitt County.

There’s no World Series for 10U, but the undefeated team will get to keep playing in the Tournament of State Champions, a regional event that will be held in Clarksville, Tenn.

•••

The Rowan Little League 8U team stayed on a roll on Monday and clobbered Lake Norman 12-3.

After losing its first game in pool play, Rowan has won four straight to reach the championship game.

•••

The Rowan Little league softball 12U team is headed for its sixth World Series in eight years after winning the state championship in Winterville.