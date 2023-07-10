Little League softball: Rowan 12U clinches World Series berth Published 2:41 am Monday, July 10, 2023

Staff report

WINTERVILLE – The 12U Rowan Little League softball team (Majors) will play in another World Series.

Rowan Little League won 12-0 in the state tournament on Saturday against South Durham.

On Sunday. Rowan survived an eight-hour rain delay and held off Mallard Creek 2-1 in the winner’s bracket final to punch its ticket for the World Series.

With the World Series again being played in Greenville, North Carolina gets a regional berth as the host.

Other USA regional champs that will be crowned are Central, Mid-Atlantic, New England, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. Those eight teams will be joined in the World Series by four international teams representing Latin America, Canada, Asia-Pacific and Europe-Africa.

The World Series begins on Sunday, Aug. 6.

•••

DURHAM — Rowan Little League softball 10U (Minors) rolled in its first two games in the state tournament.

On Saturday, Rowan won 6-0 against Pitt County and walloped Smoly Mountain 20-1.

Rowan will play in the state championship game at 6 p.m. on Monday. Rowan has to win one more game to take the championship, while their opponent (TBD) would have to beat Rowan twice.

•••

Rowan Little League softball 8U lost its first game in pool play to Pitt County, but bounced back to beat Johnston County 16-0 and Lake Norman 12-2 to advance from its pool to bracket play.

Rowan won 20-2 in bracket play vs. Hendersonville to reach the state semifinals. They’ll play again on Monday.