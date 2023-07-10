Lady Legion softball: Rowan romps on road Published 11:52 pm Monday, July 10, 2023

Staff report

MINT HILL — The Rowan County Lady Legion softball team won its third straight game on Monday.

Rowan rolled 8-1 at Mint Hill, making up for a loss to Mint Hill on opening night.

“We played really well offensively and defensively and KP (Kaley Pfister) was outstanding in the circle,” Rowan head coach Allie Lyerly said.

Pfister pitched a complete game for Rowan (4-2).

Furman commit Katie Peeler had a huge game at the plate with three hits and five RBIs.

Mackenzie Misenheimer had three hits and three steals.

Karsen Simpson had two hits and drove in a run.

It’s a busy week for the softball girls. They’ll play Shelby on Catawba’s Whitley Field at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It’s Little League Night with girls under 12 admitted free.

“It’s going to be an exciting night,” Lyerly said. “We can’t wait to have our future Rowan l;ady Legion players come out and watch the game.”

Rowan will play at Asheville on Wednesday.