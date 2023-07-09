Bye Bye, Birdie coming to town Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 9, 2023

Piedmont Players presents are presenting “Bye Bye Birdie” later this month.

Bye Bye Birdie is the big-hearted and hilarious musical extravaganza that won four Tony Awards including Best Musical. Bye Bye Birdie features a joyous score, a hilarious book and so much dancing you will get a workout just watching!

Award-winning director Bradley Moore puts a fresh spin on this musical theatre classic that features an immensely talented cast of local creatives that will knock your bobby socks off. When the draft selects rock star Conrad Birdie, his fans are devastated, but no one more than struggling songwriter Albert Peterson, whose songs Birdie was just about to record.

Albert’s longtime girlfriend, Rosie, pushes Albert to write a new tune that Birdie will perform on television and give a goodbye kiss to one lucky fan. The scheme works, with young Ohio teenager Kim McAfee declared the winner, but no one has counted on the wrath of her jealous boyfriend. Throw in Albert’s overprotective, dramatic mother, Kim’s grumpy dad, a town full of excitable teens and a bunch of folks trying to carve out their paths in life — Bye Bye Birdie is a gem that delivers two hours of catchy songs and hilarious laughs.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Cassandra Barrier, Lucy Black, Theresa Brandt, Molly Bronson, Asha Brown, Corina Childs, Maggie Cross, Micah Cross, Bailey Daugherty, Jonathan Ewart, Caroline Forrester, Rachel Johnson, Daniel Keith, Madison Lee, Jonathan Lodgek, Aidan Melton, Caroline Monroe, Emma Peters, Asher Pethel, Madisyn

Prater, Leslie Roberts, Rozalyn Walton, Wendy Weant, and Dennis Welch.

Producing Partner: Charles Dabbs

Performance schedule

• Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 15, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 16, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 23, at 2:30 p.m.

• Friday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, July 29, at 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, July 30, at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

The Meroney Theater is located at 213 S. Main Street in Salisbury. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors/students/military. Tickets are available at www.piedmontplayers.com or by calling 704-633-5471.