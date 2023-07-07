Blotter for July 7: Missing Big Tex trailer located by Rowan County deputies Published 12:00 am Friday, July 7, 2023

The Big Tex trailer that was reported stolen last month has been located, identified and returned to the rightful owner.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the estimated value for the trailer was $20,000.

After locating the trailer, Criminal Investigations Division detectives reportedly discovered it had minor damages and most of the significant identifiers had been removed in an effort to conceal it from authorities.

On June 13, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen trailer from the Southeast Power Corporation. The trailer reported stolen was described as an open, black, 2021 Big Tex Gooseneck 40-foot trailer with yellow lettering.

Anyone with information about the trailer’s theft is encouraged to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

• A robbery reportedly occurred on Peeler Road around 9:23 a.m. on July 4.

• An assault with a dangerous weapon reportedly occurred on Timber Trail in Gold Hill between 1:45-1:52 p.m. on July 4.

• Michelle Rayna Byrd, 40, was charged with disorderly conduct on July 4.

• Rodney M. Chestnut, Jr., was charged with common law robbery, resisting a public officer and assault on a government official on July 4.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A burglary by unlawful entry reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of North Jackson St. between 7-8 p.m. on July 4.

• Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Faith Road around 10:11 a.m. on July 5.

• A hit and run causing property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of West Innes St. between 12:15-12:18 p.m. on July 5.

• Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Park Ave. between 7 p.m. on July 4 and 9:30 a.m. on July 5.

• A report of property damage in the 500 block of Laurel Pointe Circle was taken on July 5.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of Executive Drive between 7-7:05 p.m. on July 5.

• An armed robbery reportedly took place in the 1000 block of East Innes St. in Salisbury between 11:04-11:06 p.m. on July 5. The total estimated loss was $32.

• An assault reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Ave. around 1:50 a.m. on July 6.

• Michael Gage Fox, 30, was charged with probation violation on July 5.