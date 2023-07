Armed robbery at local convenience store Published 11:35 am Friday, July 7, 2023

SALISBURY – Police say the Circle K convenience store and gas station on E. Innes Street, by the I-85 entrance, was robbed at gunpoint just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Investigators said the suspect got away with $32. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333.