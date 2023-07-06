Undercover Rowan County deputies make child solicitation arrest Published 9:39 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — Rowan County deputies arrested a Charlotte man for solicitation of a child by computer and locked him away on a $500,000 bond.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Erik Brasch, 47, was also charged with disseminating harmful material to a minor.

Reports indicate that Brasch initiated an online conversation with a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy, believing the officer to be a 14-year-old female.

Brasch reportedly continued a sexual conversation and sent unsolicited explicit photographs of himself to the deputy.

According to reports, Brasch requested to meet the juvenile for “sexual purposes” at a predetermined location. Undercover officers were waiting for Brasch when he arrived.

Brasch was arrested without incident.