Undercover Rowan County deputies make child solicitation arrest

Published 9:39 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

By Chandler Inions

Kristopher Erik Brasch

ROWAN COUNTY — Rowan County deputies arrested a Charlotte man for solicitation of a child by computer and locked him away on a $500,000 bond.

According to information from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Erik Brasch, 47, was also charged with disseminating harmful material to a minor.

Reports indicate that Brasch initiated an online conversation with a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy, believing the officer to be a 14-year-old female.

Brasch reportedly continued a sexual conversation and sent unsolicited explicit photographs of himself to the deputy.

According to reports, Brasch requested to meet the juvenile for “sexual purposes” at a predetermined location. Undercover officers were waiting for Brasch when he arrived.

Brasch was arrested without incident.

More BREAKING NEWS

Independence Day wreck victims identified, driver charged

Denton kidnapping suspect arrested, victim rescued in Rowan County

2 dead after motorcycle crash

One dead after Sunday night shooting

Print Article