“The clear choice”: Salisbury names new police chief Published 11:28 am Thursday, July 6, 2023

SALISBURY — The search for a new police chief is over, as city officials announced the latest person to put on Salisbury’s lead law enforcement mantle.

Captain Patrick “P.J.” Smith said that he is ready to lead the department he has been a part of for so long.

“For almost 50 years, I have been a part of this community,” Smith said. “I grew up in Salisbury. I used to ride my bike through town and collect coke bottles to turn them in for 10 cents a pop.”

Smith has served with the SPD for 18 years. Before law enforcement, Smith worked at the Food Lion corporate office.

“Not only do I understand the community, I understand the culture and what the department needs are,” Smith said. “The time was now. The time was right.”

Smith expressed a desire to build upon the foundation his former boss, Jerry Stokes, erected.

“He brought 21st-century policing to our agency,” Smith said. “I want to expand upon that 21st-century policing and take that firm foundation that has already been created and grow with it.”

Smith added that his first order of business would be to listen to the community partners that make Salisbury the city it is.

Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene indicated that Smith was selected following a nationwide search that saw 26 applicants throw their names into the hat. The decision was made after numerous meetings with community organizations and stakeholders that were “utilized to develop the qualifications and priorities that (were) stated in (the) recruitment brochure” for the position.

Through the rounds of interviews and questioning, Greene said that Smith rose to the top as the “clear choice.”

Smith will be formally sworn in at the Salisbury City Council meeting on July 18.