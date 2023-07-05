Salisbury PD hands homicide investigation over to Rowan County Published 10:04 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office took over the investigation concerning a Sunday night homicide.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, during the investigation, authorities discovered that the shooting, which claimed the life of Otha Keith Sherrill, 49, occurred outside city limits.

Salisbury officers were dispatched at 11:47 p.m. in response to reports of a gunshot victim at Zaxby’s restaurant on Jake Alexander Boulevard West.

Upon arrival, they found Sherrill and transported him to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The announcement that the investigation would be transferred to the sheriff’s office was based on jurisdictional issues. According to the release from the sheriff’s office, investigators discovered that the shooting incident happened near the intersection of Jake Alexander and Harrison Road, which is in the county.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711.