Salisbury house fire claims one victim Published 10:24 am Wednesday, July 5, 2023

SALISBURY — A fire claimed the life of a Salisbury woman on Monday.

According to information from Salisbury Fire Chief Bob Parnell, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Confederate Avenue shortly after midnight.

Upon arrival, crews began working fire conditions.

Parnell indicated that firefighters immediately entered the home and conducted a search. They located and rescued one patient from a bedroom of the residence.

Firefighters on the scene administered medical care to the victim. They successfully extinguished the blaze, which was confined to the bedroom. Rowan County EMS transported the victim to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

According to the fire department, the patient succumbed to her condition on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Salisbury Fire Marshal is investigating with the assistance of the NC Office of State Fire Marshal.

No firefighters were injured during the rescue.