Area Sports Briefs: Rowan Legion scheduled to play Sunday Published 7:26 pm Wednesday, July 5, 2023

From staff reports

The Rowan County American Legion baseball team has completed the regular season with a 30-3 record and 12-game winning streak and is scheduled to return to action on Sunday to start a playoff series at Newman Park against Foothills (Surry) or Chatham County.

Kannapolis (14-5, 7-2) clinched second place in the Southern Division of Area III.

•••

East Rowan rising senior Cobb Hightower was named to the Prep Baseball Report All-State team.

•••

In wood bat summer baseball, Jake Hunter (East Rowan, East Carolina) is getting it done in Rhode Island for the Newport Gulls of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Hunter has thrown 13 2/3 scoreless innings and has a 2-0 record.

•••

Kane Kepley (South Rowan, Liberty) has two homers, a .333 batting average and 16 runs scored for the High Point-Thomasville team in the Coastal Plain League.

•••

Dylan Driver (Carson, Catawba) is batting .273 for the Asheboro Copperheads of the Coastal Plain League.

•••

Logan Dyer (East Rowan, Rowan Legion) had shoulder surgery (labrum) last week. The rising senior is a Catawba commit.

•••

Former Northwest Cabarrus and Kannapolis American Legion star Corey Seager was voted to play in the All-Star Game.

He’s had a banner season for the Texas Rangers since recovering from an injury.

The 29-year-old shortstop is batting .347 with 10 homers and 50 RBIs. Seager was NL Rookie of the Year in 2016. This will be his fourth All-Star Game.

HS football

North Rowan announced its 2003 football schedule.

The Cavaliers will play East Rowan and High Point’s TW Andrews in home non-conference games and Forest Hills and Anson in road non-conference games.

The six Central Carolina Conference games will start with South Davidson on Sept. 15.

Homecoming is the West Davidson game on Oct. 13. Senior Night is the Lexington game on Oct. 20.

Local golf

GARS members played a Captain’s Choice Tournament at Corbin Hills with computer matched teams.

First place with a minu-10 was the team of Larry Petrea, Dan Newell, Paul Rogers and Norman Schenk.

Second place with a minus-8 was the team of Edgar Osborne, Jesse King, Gary Schenk and Hal Stover.

Third place was won in a scorecard playoff by the team of Ray Pope, Wayne Kluttz, Randy Lipe and Charles Nolan.

Longest putt on No. 9 was made by Steve Kale.

Four teams made eagles on the par-5 No. 6 hole — Team Osborne, King, Schenk, Stover; Team Petrea, Newell, Rogers, Schenk; Team Dickie Peeler, Mike Whitaker, Sky Merto, Wayne Bost, and Team Gordon Correll, David Brown, John Cress, John Daniels.

Irish Creek ace

Ted Weant made a hole-in-one at the Club at Irish Creek on June 30.

Weant aced the 18th hole for a big finish.

McCanless Couples

Heat and humidity couldn’t stop the McCanless Couples.

JD, Bev & Ty Cobb took first place.

Todd Cleary and David & Azalee Huneycutt placed second.

Rowan Amateur

Qualifying rounds for the 45th annual Horace Billings Rowan Amateur will be held on July 7-9.

Qualifiers will compete in match play on July 14-16.

Elks

The PER Association of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks will be holding its first annual golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 22, at Oak Valley Golf Club.

Oak Valley is an Arnold Palmer 4-star course near Clemmons.

The cost per player is $100.

The shotgun start is at 10 a.m. Players will have the opportunity to purchase mulligans and tee busters on site. Lunch, swag bags and beverages will be provided.

Hole sponsorships are available to purchase for $50. Proceeds from the tournament benefit the PER Community Grants program and the NC Ritual winners’ participation at the annual Grand Lodge Convention.

Deadline for registration is Friday, Sept. 8. Visit www.SalisburyElks.org for registration form.

College swimming

Catawba’s women’s swim team had the highest GPA — 3.85 for the calendar year— of all Division II women’s swim programs.

College volleyball

Catawba head beach volleyball coach Conrad Hill, 24, was recognized as a member of the 2023 class of American Volleyball Coaches Association Thirty Under 30 Beach Award honorees.

He led the Catawba beach volleyball program to 13 wins during the 2023 season, the most in program history.

ADs

Brian Hightower and Kari Britschge will serve as co-ADs at East Rowan.

Former AD David Andrews has moved into the business world.

•••

Derek Butler is the AD at Salisbury.

He replaced Brian Hinson, who took the head football coaching job at West Cabarrus.