RSS opens candidate window for board member replacement Published 12:10 am Friday, June 30, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board is currently one card short of a full deck, but a remaining board member discussed how to fill the empty seat during a Thursday meeting.

“We have had a little discussion about the process of how to fill that position,” School Board Chair Dean Hunter said.

The window for applications officially opens on Friday.

“There will be a link on our website,” Hunter said.

Any candidates would have to live in the East Rowan area, the district represented by Hightower’s vacancy.

The RSS board does not meet during July, so the window for submissions of applications will remain open until July 31.

That timeline allows Hunter and RSS Board Vice-Chair Alisha Byrd-Clark to filter the candidates down to two or three finalists for consideration between the deadline and the first board meeting in August, which is scheduled for Aug. 14.

“If that is acceptable, by the work session of August, we would have two or three candidates that we could interview in a public open session,” Hunter said.

How the questioning in the public forum looks is still up for discussion among the board members.

After discussion on Thursday, Hunter will fill Hightower’s vacated seat on the RSS Appeals Committee. The other appeals committee seats are held by Byrd-Clark and RSS board member Lynn Marsh.

Hightower bids farewell

Hightower attended the meeting on Thursday to formally offer his resignation in person after missing the previous meeting in which his departure was announced.

“I wanted to address everybody publicly,” Hightower said. “Situations arise. Opportunities arise. I think that is what led me to the board 2.5 years ago. I am looking forward to the future for different situations and opportunities that may exist. I am not a young man, but I am not an old man yet.”

Hightower indicated that his decision boils down to looking forward to the future, although he did not allude to any specific opportunities.

“The only thing I know for sure in my future is watching my son play baseball,” Hightower said.

With his final remarks, Hightower thanked the board and his constituents.

“When I came in here, I was just a teacher and a baseball coach,” Hightower said. “I appreciate the board and the professionalism and the ability to agree and disagree.

“Thank you to everyone who voted for me 2.5 years ago. I realize I am cutting it short, but there are things out there that I would like to do personally. I would still like to be a part of the East Rowan community.”

Speaking to Hightower’s commitment to the board, Hunter said, “If anyone has questions about Brian Hightower, they don’t have questions about your dedication.”

Byrd-Clark added, “Thank you for the countless laughs. You brightened up my day in so many ways.”