South Rowan’s Green to join Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra

Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 29, 2023

By Staff Report

Easton Green

CHINA GROVE — A South Rowan Raider is joining elite company, the school system announced on Monday.

According to the announcement from Rowan-Salisbury Schools, Easton Green, of South Rowan High School, was selected as a member of the Charlotte Symphony Youth Orchestra.

Green plays the flute.

He will participate in regular performance opportunities throughout Charlotte, including the Belk and Knight theaters, plus access to the Charlotte Symphony’s Conductor Laureate, and international visiting artists.

