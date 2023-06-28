Fourth of July weekend and day of events Published 12:00 am Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Saturday, July 1

Fireworks over Historic Spencer — Enjoy a night of family fun at the N.C. Transportation Museum for Fireworks Over Historic Spencer Shops on Saturday, July 1. Museum buildings and exhibits close at 5 p.m. Activities begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up with the fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m. On display will be the Ride of Pride trucks from Daimler Trucks North America’s Cleveland, NC plant. Activities include a balloon twister artist, bubble show, DJ music, inflatables, corn hole, and other lawn games. For a small fee, guests are invited to take a ride in a WWII era Dodge Weapons Carrier, as well as a ride on our turntable, the centerpiece of railroad operations at the largest remaining roundhouse in North America. All other activities are free. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game against the Down East Wood Ducks on July 4 will feature an Independence Day Celebration and post-game fireworks. The fireworks are presented by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. The Cannon Ballers play at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis.

June 29 — July 4, Faith Fourth of July Carnival and Celebration

The carnival rides are open each night beginning with Thursday, June 29, and that night begins nightly concerts as well. The rides open at 6 p.m. Thursday with a concert by The Catalinas starting at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, a concert by Gary Lowder and Smokin Hot will be the 7:30 p.m. show. On Saturday, rides will open at 1 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. performance by The Tonz. At 10:30 p.m. there will be a fireworks display at Faith Academy Ballpark. On Sunday, there are several performances beginning at 3:30 p.m with Rowan Big Band. At 5 p.m. there is a Faith Patriotic Program at Faith Baptist Church. Food booths and rides open at 5 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. Too Much Sylvia will take the stage. On Monday, food booths and rides open at 6 p.m. and Mother Trucker performs at 7:30 p.m.

The annual parade on Tuesday, July 4, kicks off at 10 a.m., with parade marshalls Steve and Vickie Station. Rides and food booths open at noon and there is the flag raising and singing of the national anthem by Cheyenne Talley. Master of Ceremonies for the event is Kay Hirst, who will introduce Mayor Randall Barger for the welcome and later there will be the crowning of Miss Rowan County. Darrell Harwood takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. and at 8 p.m. there will be races and games, including a watermelon eating contest and egg toss. The hot dog eating contest will be at 9:30 p.m. and fireworks will close out the day at 10:30 p.m. All activities take place on the Faith American Legion Park and Faith Elementary School grounds.

July 4

Food Truck Tuesdays at the Rowan County Fairgrounds will continue it’s weekly offering from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Live music and a wide variety of foods, with guests encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

Weekly Rowan County Veterans luncheon, Christiana Lutheran Church, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The cost is $5, and lunch is included.