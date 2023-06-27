Discover Fun in Kannapolis June 27-July 9 Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities/events in the city.

Don’t miss the Gem Theatre Summer Matinee series.

At 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., on June 27, enjoy the family friendly movie “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.” Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com

See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre-Summer-Matinee-Series

Come visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m., on June 29.

Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce, as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor.

Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers’ market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time.

For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Enjoy a night of family-fun and Glow Vibe Mini Golf. Games will begin at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Join in at the Laureate Center, at 401 Laureate Way, on Friday, June 30.

Tickets are $5 for adults (ages 16+) and $2.50 for children (ages 5-15). Advance registration is required.

Register at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/activity/search?onlineSiteId=0&locale=en-US&activity_select_param=2&viewMode=list

Join in at 7 p.m. this Saturday, July 1, for The Charlotte Symphony at Village Park. Fireworks to follow, beginning around 9:45 p.m.

The Charlotte Symphony is the oldest operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas, boasting 62 professional musicians. Founded in 1932, The Charlotte Symphony strives to uplift, educate and entertain communities in and around the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

A downtown parking map and shuttle stops are available on the city’s website. The shuttle service will be for concertgoers between 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union Overflow Lot, City Hall and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food/drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. No outside alcohol is permitted — coolers subject to inspection.

No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

The Atrium Health Ballpark will host USA Baseball vs. Chinese Taipei. The game will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at Atrium Heath Ballpark. There will be a post-game fireworks display.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2new/Buy.asp?EventID=337506

Enjoy the Fourth of July with Cannon Ballers Baseball at Atrium Health Ballpark. Watch the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Down East Wood Ducks at 6:30 p.m. on July 4. Fireworks will follow the July 4th Cannon Ballers Homestand.

More games happening next week: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, Thursday, July 6, Friday, July 7, and Saturday, July 8. The Cannon Ballers will also host a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, July 9.