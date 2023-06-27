Blotter for June 27: Salisbury man shot in home Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 27, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was shot in his home on Saturday but told responding police that he did not recognize his assailants.

According to Salisbury Police reports, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg while at his home in the 800 block of East Lafayette Street. The incident reportedly occurred between 3:30-3:56 a.m.

The victim also told police that he had been assaulted with a hammer. Emergency medical services were dispatched to the location, and the victim was transported to a local hospital.

When police returned to the scene, they reportedly discovered evidence that a shooting had taken place.

The incident remains under investigation.

Piece of the pie

SALISBURY — Three juveniles reportedly robbed a pizza delivery man over the weekend, making off with three large pizzas.

According to Salisbury Police reports, the 49-year-old male was delivering pizzas for Marcos in the 1000 block of East Lafayette Street shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

When the delivery man arrived, he encountered three individuals he described as juveniles. The trio approached him and gave him $24 (one $20 bill and four $1 bills).

However, the total bill for the order was $67. The order included three large pepperoni pizzas with extra cheese and two 2-liter sodas.

Attempts to bargain with the delivery man were unsuccessful, as he said that he could not accept partial payment and needed the full amount.

At that point, the juveniles reached in, grabbed the pizzas and the $24 and took off.

In other Salisbury Police reports

Someone reportedly stole money from the donation box at Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary on East Innes Street between 3-3:30 p.m. on June 23. The total estimated loss was $40.

An Apple iPad was reportedly stolen from a woman at the Michael’s store on Klumac Road between 5-5:30 p.m. on June 22. The total estimated loss was $1,171.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Arlington Street between 7:30-7:36 p.m. on June 23.

Vehicle damage reportedly occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Blvd. between 8-8:19 p.m. on June 23.

A hit and run causing property damage reportedly occurred in the 900 block of East Innes St. around 9:40 p.m. on June 23.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Camp Road between 5-5:05 a.m. on June 24.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the Walmart parking lot on Arlington Street between 12:05-1:05 p.m. on June 24.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 200 block of West D Ave. between 11:45-11:50 p.m. on June 24.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Standish Street between 2:40-2:41 a.m. on June 25. The total estimated loss was $100.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Blvd. between 3:40-3:41 a.m. on June 25. The total estimated loss was $600.

A male was reportedly assaulted by three unknown men in the 2100 blcok fo Statesville Blvd. around 3:30 a.m. on June 25.

A residential breaking and entering reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Overman Ave. between 5-5:05 a.m. on June 25.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Klumac Road between 2:30-5:32 a.m. on June 25. The total estimated loss was $5,100.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Winsley Drive between 10:30 p.m. on June 24 and 7:45 a.m. on June 25. The total estimated loss was $100.

A window of the Roots store on South Main Street was damaged between 9:34-9:51 a.m. on June 25.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 100 block of East Lafayette Street between 4:30-8 p.m. on June 25. The total estimated loss was $400.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Parkview Circle around 8:11 p.m. on June 25.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Norris Drive between 9-9:30 p.m. on June 25.

Matthew Jason McKnight, 40, was charged with simple assault on June 23.

Dennis James Stamper, 56, was charged with impaired driving on June 24.

Stephanie Lyn Irvin, 36, was charged with simple assault on June 25.

Edgar Allen Smith, 36, was charged with assault on a female on June 25.

Adalid Padilla was charged with resisting, delaying, obstructing a public officer, assault on a female and disorderly conduct on June 26.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports