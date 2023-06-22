Granite Quarry house fire begins in attic Published 12:05 am Thursday, June 22, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — A Granite Quarry woman was displaced from her residence following an early morning fire Wednesday.

The Granite Quarry Fire Department was called into action after the homeowner detected a blaze in the attic and called 911. No one was injured as a result of the single-story structure fire that began shortly before 7 a.m. in the 300 block of North Cleo Avenue.

The homeowner was on site when the fire began. She recently purchased the home, which has been undergoing renovations. After returning from outside, the homeowner observed what appeared to be embers coming from the attic of structure.

She quickly got out of the house and contacted emergency services.

By approximately 7:30, the fire had been extinguished.

Granite Quarry Fire Jason Hord indicated that it was an electrical fire.

According to a spokesperson with the American Red Cross, the homeowner elected to stay in a hotel while repairs are undertaken and processed.

Due to the fire’s location in the attic, the firefighters pulled down the ceiling in several inside rooms to address the blaze, but they did not have to vent through the roof to get to it.

Most of the damage occurred to the rafters and insulation in the attic.

Granite Quarry was assisted in the response by Rockwell, Rockwell Rural, Faith, Union and Salisbury fire departments.