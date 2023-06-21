Deputies apprehend motorcyclist after high-speed pursuit Published 12:04 am Wednesday, June 21, 2023

SALISBURY — A man was taken into custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning.

Javoun Noel Welch, 33, faces charges of felony fleeing to elude, speeding and reckless driving to endanger for his alleged role in the incident.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on I-85 near exit 79 around 4:12 a.m., when Welch was reportedly observed traveling south at a high rate of speed.

A deputy put out a call seeking assistance from other deputies in the area.

Two deputies entered the interstate from East Innes Street and were traveling south when a “red in color” bike reportedly passed them as if they were “standing still.”

At that time, the deputies were reportedly traveling 70-80 mph. The deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the motorcycle rider continued south at increasingly high rates of speed.

Since it was early in the morning, there was not much traffic on the interstate, and the deputies reported seeing the motorcycle change lanes multiple times.

According to the report, around exit 54, the motorcyclist pulled onto the side of the road and surrendered. The deputies subsequently took the driver, later identified as Welch, into custody.