Hundreds turn out for Juneteenth celebration at park Published 12:10 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

SALISBURY — Several hundred people turned out for Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at Bell Tower Green where food vendors, local organizations, artists, small businesses and games operated on the grassy lawn while live music played under the band shell.

Juneteenth is often referred to as a celebration of emancipation or the freeing of slaves in America, but the truth is more specific.

The Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863, freed slaves in Confederate states. The adoption of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution came later, in 1865. It was passed by the Senate on April 8, 1864, and by the House on Jan. 31, 1865. The joint resolution of both bodies that submitted the amendment to the states for approval was signed by President Abraham Lincoln on Feb. 1, 1865.

However, the fact remains that all slaves in Confederate states, including Texas, were technically free. But that was nearly impossible to enforce in states still under Confederate control. In the then westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in the state were free by executive decree. And Juneteenth was born.

The day has grown from a Texas celebration into a national holiday, and 2023 marks the third year since the holiday was given federal status by President Biden in 2021.

Gemale Black, president of the Rowan County NAACP, was all smiles even before the festival officially opened at noon Saturday.

“We don’t officially kick off until noon, but there are already a lot of people here,” he noted as he strolled along through the food offerings that were just getting cooking. “We have an absolutely beautiful day for it, so I am hopeful a lot of people will come out. I know there is a lot going on this weekend, and it’s Father’s Day Sunday, but I hope people will join us.”

East Spencer’s Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Rush found an early spot under the shade of trees along the side of the park near the water wall, and said he thought participation was “great, it’s just good to see people come out for this. It’s an important part of history.”

Linda Black, chairwoman of the Juneteenth committee, said she was “very happy with the turnout and how we all united together, not just Saturday but through the week, for the goal of creating a diverse but unified city.”

Although she said the actual attendance might have been similar to last year’s, both vendors and attendees seemed to stay longer this year. And she expressed gratitude for the event sponsors, including Novant, Duke Energy, Hood Theological Seminary, Catawba College, Salisbury Parks and Recreation, J.C. Price American Legion, and First Presbyterian Church Race Task Force.

Saturday’s event was not the only Juneteenth event this year, and though each of the other pieces were more lightly attended, Linda said her goal is to grow each year as the word gets out. There were events throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s celebration, then on Sunday afternoon, the committee organized a musical event called “Soulful Sunday,” and another two to three hundred attended that event, which Linda said was a welcome and pleasant surprise.

A prayer vigil held Wednesday night on the steps of the Rowan County office building on West Innes Street was designed to bring together people from all denominations to offer up words of prayer for unity, and Black said while it was not as well attended as they hoped, there was enough representation there to make it meaningful.

“We have some work to do next year in terms of getting the word out, getting people to come out and join us, but last year we had three days, this year we had six days, and so overall I think we did well,” Linda said. She noted that she had not imagined either her son, Gemale, or herself as activists, but as he began his journey and to work to bring his vision to life, “I started to see where he was heading, and I got excited about it, and I just decided to join with him.” Linda said she intends to continue to work on the Juneteenth events “as long as my health is good and I’ve got my family behind me.”