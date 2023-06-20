Discover Fun in Kannapolis this week Published 12:00 am Tuesday, June 20, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this week with several activities/events in the city.

Don’t miss the Gem Theatre Summer Matinee series.

At 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on June 20, enjoy the family-friendly movie The Emoji Movie. Tickets are $2 per person and group sales are available by emailing: gem@gem-theatre.com

See the complete list of the Gem Theatre’s Summer Movie Matinees at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/Community/News/ID/2213/Gem-Theatre-Summer-Matinee-Series.

Come visit the Kannapolis Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. on June 22. Returning and new vendors offer a wide variety of fresh, local produce as well as meat, eggs, baked goods, crafts and prepared foods. While supplies last, customers can receive a free reusable tote bag when making a purchase of $10 or more from a new vendor. Sign up for text message reminders and updates about the farmers’ market and vendor specials. Text MARKET to 855-969-4358. You may unsubscribe at any time. For customers’ convenience, most vendors accept credit/debit cards.

Join the crowd at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, for The Chairmen of the Board at Village Park. The soul music band Chairmen of the Board has had numerous hits, including songs like “Give Me Just a Little More Time,” “Pay to the Piper,” “Finders Keepers,” and “Bless Your Heart.”

Take time to review the downtown parking map and shuttle stops on the city’s website. The shuttle service will run for concertgoers between the hours of 5-11 p.m. Shuttle stops will be at the Cabarrus Health Alliance, The Nova Credit Union overflow lot, city hall and Village Park. The concert and shuttle are free to the public.

Food and drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. No outside alcohol is permitted and coolers are subject to inspection. No pets or smoking, please. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For more information on parking, go to www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.

Come out to Atrium Ballpark this week and watch the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers take on the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. Games are: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20; Wednesday, June 21; Thursday, June 22; Friday, June 23; and Saturday, June 24. The Cannon Ballers will also host a 1 p.m. game on Sunday, June 25.