Rowan Museum presents a Lumbee cultural event Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

As the Rowan Museum looks to expand the history it presents to the community, its offerings are growing in range, and this Saturday the pubic is invited to attend one of two performances of “A Lumbee Cultural Experience.”

The performance presents the Native culture of one of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes. Warpaint, a Lumbee tribal drum and dance corps, will perform at the museum on Saturday, June 17. They will present Lumbee culture and history through dance, drumming and storytelling.

“We had the opportunity to host Warpaint at our museum and immediately jumped on the chance to highlight this unique part of North Carolina history,” said Museum Director Evin Burleson. “Our goal is to educate the public, as well as uplift underrepresented cultures and experiences. The Native American experience is often overlooked in this area, and by highlighting the Lumbee at this event, we can finally bring our programming into the present, not just talk about the Native Americans in the past.”

There are two performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Messinger Room at the Rowan Museum, 202 N. Main Street. Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and children under 3 are free.