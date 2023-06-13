City of Salisbury announces its 2023 Juneteenth operation schedule

Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Juneteenth holiday, Monday, June 19:

  • City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed on Monday, June 19.
  • Salisbury Transit will offer its normal transit services on Monday, June 19.
  • The city’s public works department will offer its regular garbage and recycling collection on Monday, June 19. The department will not offer limb collection on Monday, June 19.
  • Salisbury-Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, call 704-638-5339.
  • The Salisbury Community Park will operate from 8 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 19.
  • The police and fire departments will remain available for emergency services, as usual, during the holiday.

More News

Heroic: Firefighters battle back Sunday inferno

Morning pursuit results in several charges

Summit Coaches Women in ‘The Feminine Economy’

You never know what you may find: Shoppers find value at Second Saturday Salvage

Print Article