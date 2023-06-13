Blotter for June 13
Published 12:03 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023
In Salisbury Police reports
- Fraud reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Clancy Street between 9:25-9:30 p.m. on May 31. The total estimated loss was $50.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Ave. between 7:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on June 8.
- A verbal disturbance reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive between 6:25-6:31 p.m. on June 9.
- An assault with a gun reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of West Fisher Street between 10:55-11 p.m. on June 9.
- Stolen property was reportedly recovered in the 100 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 11:20-11:45 p.m. on June 9.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of John Penn Circle between 10 p.m. on June 9 and 7:30 a.m. on June 10.
- A suspect reportedly stole traffic cones from Sam’s Car Wash between 11:14 p.m. on June 9 and 1 p.m. on June 10.
- A simple assault reportedly occurred in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 7:26 p.m. on June 10.
- A report of counterfeiting was taken in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11 p.m. on June 10.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 400 block of West Innes Street around 4:30 p.m. on June 11.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 2700 block of Dunns Mountain Road in Salisbury between midnight on May 1 and 10 a.m. on May 1.
- A bicycle was reportedly stolen from a location in the 5200 block of Enochville School Road in China Grove between 5:28 p.m. on June 7 and 5:28 p.m. on June 8.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 6300 block of Grandeur Drive in Salisbury between 7-7:30 a.m. on June 6.
- An attempted burglary reportedly occurred in the 2500 black of Airport Road in Salisbury between 2-2:05 a.m. on June 9.
- An automobile accessories larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Forest Meadow Lane in Salisbury between noon on June 3 and 10 a.m. on June 9.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of Enon Church Road in Salisbury between midnight on May 29 and 12:30 p.m. on June 9.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 5600 block of E. N.C. Hwy. 152 in Rockwell around 4:52 p.m. on June 9.
- A motor-vehicle arson reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Dappler Lane in Salisbury around 1:59 a.m. on June 10.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 600 block of North Enochville Avenue in Kannapolis around 12:34 p.m. on June 10.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of Chapel Street in Kannapolis around 11:08 p.m. on June 10.
- Melvin Lee Leach, 44, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 8.
- Steven L. Everhart, 34, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 8.
- Trenton Ray Weast, 31, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 8.
- Michael Edward Winters, 47, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 8.
- Habimana Lisimba Mclean, 42, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on June 8.
- Ruben Devon Fields, 49, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver on June 9.
- Tiffany Ann Matthews, 30, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on June 9.
- Xavier Eugene Kesler, 20, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on June 9.
- Jeremiah Tyree McClure, 26, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering on June 10.