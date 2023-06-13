Blotter for June 13

In Salisbury Police reports

Fraud reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Clancy Street between 9:25-9:30 p.m. on May 31. The total estimated loss was $50.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Mocksville Ave. between 7:45 a.m.-4:45 p.m. on June 8.

A verbal disturbance reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Freeland Drive between 6:25-6:31 p.m. on June 9.

An assault with a gun reportedly occurred in the 1100 block of West Fisher Street between 10:55-11 p.m. on June 9.

Stolen property was reportedly recovered in the 100 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 11:20-11:45 p.m. on June 9.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of John Penn Circle between 10 p.m. on June 9 and 7:30 a.m. on June 10.

A suspect reportedly stole traffic cones from Sam’s Car Wash between 11:14 p.m. on June 9 and 1 p.m. on June 10.

A simple assault reportedly occurred in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue around 7:26 p.m. on June 10.

A report of counterfeiting was taken in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 11 p.m. on June 10.