Blotter for June 10

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Barbara Jean White, 50, was charged with felony larceny by servants and other employees on June 7.

Anthony Oneal Stallings, 63, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture a schedule-II controlled substance on June 7.

Summer Starnes Thomasee, 38, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on June 7.

Cardelia Shelia Golden, 37, was charged with misdemeanor school attendance law violation on June 7.

Ethan Lanee Smith, 24, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces on June 7.

In Salisbury Police reports

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Klumac Road around 10:05 a.m. on June 8.

Fraud reportedly occurred in the 800 block of North Long Street between 11 a.m. on May 30 and 10:29 a.m. on June 8. The total estimated loss was $852.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Ryan Street around 10:30 a.m. on June 8.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd. between 2:25-2:30 p.m. on June 8.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Brookmont Ave. between 6 p.m. on June 7 and 7:30 a.m. on June 8.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd. between 8:54 p.m. on June 7 and 9 a.m. on June 8. The total estimated loss was $30.

Fraud reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Pearl Street between 2 p.m. on May 20 and 2:22 p.m. on June 8. The total estimated loss was $4,000.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Norris Drive between 9 p.m. on June 4 and 9:14 a.m on June 5.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Standish Street between 11 p.m. on June 8 and 12:37 a.m. on June 9.

Robin Edwards Carson, 61, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on June 8.