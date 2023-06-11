Blotter for June 10
Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 11, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Ethan Lanee Smith, 24, was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana .5-1.5 ounces on June 7.
- Cardelia Shelia Golden, 37, was charged with misdemeanor school attendance law violation on June 7.
- Summer Starnes Thomasee, 38, was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon on June 7.
- Anthony Oneal Stallings, 63, was charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture a schedule-II controlled substance on June 7.
- Barbara Jean White, 50, was charged with felony larceny by servants and other employees on June 7.
In Salisbury Police reports
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Klumac Road around 10:05 a.m. on June 8.
- Fraud reportedly occurred in the 800 block of North Long Street between 11 a.m. on May 30 and 10:29 a.m. on June 8. The total estimated loss was $852.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 700 block of Ryan Street around 10:30 a.m. on June 8.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of S. Jake Alexander Blvd. between 2:25-2:30 p.m. on June 8.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Brookmont Ave. between 6 p.m. on June 7 and 7:30 a.m. on June 8.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of W. Jake Alexander Blvd. between 8:54 p.m. on June 7 and 9 a.m. on June 8. The total estimated loss was $30.
- Fraud reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Pearl Street between 2 p.m. on May 20 and 2:22 p.m. on June 8. The total estimated loss was $4,000.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Norris Drive between 9 p.m. on June 4 and 9:14 a.m on June 5.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of Standish Street between 11 p.m. on June 8 and 12:37 a.m. on June 9.
- Robin Edwards Carson, 61, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on June 8.
- Rodney Marquice Covington, 45, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on June 8.