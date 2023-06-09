Arrest made in July 7 homicide, extradition pending Published 8:33 am Friday, June 9, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Police have charged Derick De-Arlo Hinson Sr., 48, of Kannapolis, with First Degree Murder in the shooting death that occurred Wednesday.

Hinson was located and arrested Friday in Lancaster, South Carolina by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held with no bond and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.

On Wednesday, July 7 at 3:32 pm, officers responded to 169 Beaumont Avenue to assist EMS with an unresponsive patient at the house. Upon arrival, officers found Willie Johnson, Jr., 48, of the residence, had been shot. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS personnel.

The investigation is being handled by Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone who has any additional information about this incident is asked to contact Lieutenant James Livengood at 704-920-4082 (jlivengood@kannapolisnc.gov) or Investigator Arthur Reid at 704-920-4070 (areid@kannapolisnc.gov).