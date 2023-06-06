Emotions run high at event to end gun violence Published 12:05 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

SALISBURY — Gun violence has become one of the biggest issues facing America. On Saturday, in front of the Rowan County Administration Building, local community organizations came together for an event for Wear Orange Weekend, to speak out against gun violence.

Members from Women for Community Justice, the Salisbury-Rowan NAACP, Salisbury Indivisible, and Rowan Concerned Citizens all wore orange to honor Hadiya Pendleton, a woman who was shot and killed in 2013. Pendleton’s friends shortly after started wearing orange, the same color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves from harm.

“This is one of hundreds of events being held across the country this weekend calling to an end to gun violence,” Emily Ford, co-facilitator for Women for Community Justice, said. “This is a uniquely American tragedy. We wear orange because no child should live in fear of gun violence in their schools, their neighborhoods, their homes or anywhere else.”

There were several signs on display with statistics stating how much more likely it is for marginalized groups to be exposed to gun violence. People of different races and backgrounds passionately spoke out about their experiences with gun violence and what can be done to put an end to it. Lieutenant Koula Black of the Salisbury Police Department was on hand to let everyone know that the department is listening to their concerns and that these kind of collaborations go a long way to getting real change done.

“This is not just a law enforcement problem, this is not just a city of Salisbury problem, this is a community problem that requires us working together for success. Statistics show that a combined effort from law enforcement and community violence intervention programs is the approach that works best,” Black said.

Ford made a call to action for Congress to start passing federal gun regulation, for the Rowan County commissioners to stop gun shows at the West End Plaza, and for citizens to get more involved in the election process.

Tracy Romak attended the event because she feels like not enough is being done to combat gun violence. She says it is a national problem, so the only way to stop it is a national solution.

“If you’re not affected, don’t think that other people aren’t affected. There are people who have had personal tragedies around this. I know it’s hard for people, but we need to do something to make a change,” Romak said. “We’re at such a crucial time in our history. Everyone has to get involved.”