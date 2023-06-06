American Legion Baseball: First loss for Rowan County Published 12:18 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Staff report

RANDLEMAN — No one wins them all in baseball, and the Rowan County American Legion team tasted defeat for the first time on Monday night.

Rowan County was humbled 10-5 by longtime nemesis Randolph County in a game played at Randleman High.

Randolph Post 45 pounded the ball, especially in the first two innings when it racked up eight runs. It was a tough night for Rowan starting pitcher Morgan Padgett.

Relievers Emory Taylor, the 15th player to hurl for Rowan this season, and Maverick Walters fared better, limited damage and gave Rowan an opportunity to rally, but Rowan never seriously threatened to climb out of an early 8-1 hole.

Sam Asbill pitched five innings for the win. Tyler Parks drove in four Randolph runs in the early going with two timely singles. Ethan Frye and Braylen Hayes launched homers for the winners.

Randolph County’s only loss this season was at Rowan County and Randolph (6-1) finally is at full strength. Uwharrie Charter’s Carter Brown reported for work following his MVP performance in the 1A state championship series and drove in three runs for Post 45.

Rowan made plenty of contact and had few strikeouts. Aiden Schenck rocketed a solo homer in the third inning. JT Taylor stayed hot with a run-scoring double, Luke Graham knocked in a run with a single. Zach McNeely picked up two RBIs on groundouts. Graham, Blake Hill and Matthew Connolly had two hits each.

The non-division loss won’t mean a ton in the long run. A greater concern was that Rowan second baseman Cole Johnson had to leave the game after being struck in the face by a throw that bounced in front of him on a steal attempt.

The game was played in Randleman because Randolph’s normal home, McCrary Park in Asheboro, has renovations in progress.

Rowan won’t have to think about it long. Rowan is back at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against Hamlet.

Rowan County 011 210 0 — 5

Randolph Co. 350 101 x — 10

W — Asbill. L — Padgett (0-1).

HR — Rowan: Schenck (2). Randolph: Hayes, Frye.