Kannapolis Youth Council celebrates graduating seniors Published 12:00 am Sunday, June 4, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Youth Council recently celebrated its graduating seniors and recognized its new 2023-2024 officers and members.

The Youth Council provides opportunities for students to become engaged in leadership development, avenues for volunteerism, practice teamwork, organizational and communication skills, and provide input to the adult leadership in the decision-making process of the city. They participate in a number of community service projects and activities and learn about the services and functions of the city throughout the year.

Approximately 40 high school students have been selected to serve on the 2023-2024 Youth Council following an application process. They represent A.L. Brown High School, Northwest Cabarrus High School, Cox Mill High School, Cannon School, and homeschools.

Graduating seniors from the 2022-2023 Youth Council included:

Allison Gordon, Ally Zendejas, Angel Vazquez, Ariyah Woodberry, Asia Locke, Carly Stegall, Caroline Barlow, Gabe Perry, Katie Purvis, Kyla Mills, Shriya Agarwal, Skyler Cauthen, and Yesenia Hubbard.

Officers for the 2022-2023 term:

Caroline Barlow (co-chair), Ally Zendejas (co-chair), Carly Stegall (vice chair), Shriya Agarwal (secretary), Yesenia Hubbard (finance), Courtney Graham (marketing), Ashley Burris (social events coordinator), Gabe Perry (community service coordinator), and Lillian Watkins (historian).

New officers for the 2023-2024 term:

Lillian Watkins (co-chair), Paige Gaskins (co-chair), Grayson Burgess (vice chair), Sweta Chokshi (secretary), Ashley Burris (finance), Courtney Graham (marketing), Mileyna Rose Gaddy (social events coordinator), Jocelyn Vazquez Mota (community service coordinator), and Auja Cascen (historian).

New members for the 2023-2024 term:

Ashley Vega, Ayden Sniffan, Brian Baranco Aburto, Brian Rojo, Brianna Harris, Cara Neil, Celina Fletcher, Charion Armstrong, Daniel Zapata, Ella Tyzinski, Konner Black, Kyra Roberts, Laney Morton, Madison McMahan, Makayla Burris, Melanie Ortiz, Nicole Dixon, Paisley Overcash, Samuel Howard, Serenity Yang, and Shrij Chokshi.

Returning members for the 2023-2024 term:

Aiyana Ratliff, Alejandro Medina, Ashley Burris, Auja Cascen, Caroline Storey, Courtney Graham, Emmy Watkins, Grayson Burgess, Jocelyn Vazquez Mota, Josephine Geoghan, Katelyn Wiseman, Lillian Watkins, Mileyna Rose Gaddy, Moira Hunter, Nevaeh Williams, Paige Gaskins, Samantha Griffin, Sweta Chokshi, and Taylor Tapp.

For more information on the Youth Council, contact Annette Privette Keller, Director of Communications, at 704-920-4311 or aprivettekeller@kannapolisnc.gov.