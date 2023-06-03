Salisbury native seeks to raise scholarship funds for NC Central through Daddy’s Day 5K Published 12:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Chrystal Ingram Williams, a 1997 Salisbury High graduate and current resident of Raleigh, is raising scholarship funds for North Carolina Central University through a 5K on June 10 on the campus in Durham.

She is a 2001 and 2004 graduate of N.C. Central and is an associate professor in communication sciences and disorders there. She is the daughter of Frances Ingram and the late Lardell Ingram of Salisbury.

Proceeds from the Daddy’s Day 5K go to the NCCU Scholarship fund. You can donate or take part virtually. Go to www.chrystalscrown23.com for more details or information on how to donate. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event.