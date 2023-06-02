Kannapolis train rides, splash pad now open on summer schedule Published 12:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Village Park Rotary Express, carousel and splash pad are open for the summer.

The splash pad schedule is Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday, noon-6 p.m. Admission is $1.50.

The Rotary Express and carousel are also open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. Tickets to ride the train and carousel are $1.50 each.

The self-operated splash pad and children’s playground at the Atrium Health Ballpark is also open seven days a week and is free except during Cannon Ballers games when a ticket is required for admission. Village Park is located at 700 West C. St.