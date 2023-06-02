Kannapolis pedestrian killed by hit and run

Published 12:08 am Friday, June 2, 2023

By Chandler Inions

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police responded to an accident involving a fatal hit and run on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive.

When they arrived officers found a person in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, later identified as Montreal T. Mathis, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a spokesperson with the city, witnesses indicated that Mathis was walking in the roadway and was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation into Mathis’ death remains ongoing.

More News

Gathering focuses on algae problems with High Rock Lake

Spencer police department now largest in history

Kannapolis train rides, splash pad now open on summer schedule

Partners in Learning gets funding from Golden LEAF 

Print Article