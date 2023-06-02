Kannapolis pedestrian killed by hit and run Published 12:08 am Friday, June 2, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police responded to an accident involving a fatal hit and run on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive.

When they arrived officers found a person in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, later identified as Montreal T. Mathis, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a spokesperson with the city, witnesses indicated that Mathis was walking in the roadway and was wearing dark clothing.

The investigation into Mathis’ death remains ongoing.