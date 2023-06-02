Blotter for June 2: Salisbury Police respond to gunshots Published 12:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023

SALISBURY — Salisbury Police officers recovered numerous spent shell casings outside of an apartment shortly after midnight on Thursday, but no one was injured in the shooting,

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West 15th Street.

When officers arrived, they discovered eight shell casings. Two cars had been hit including a Ford 500 and a Toyota passenger car. Five bullets struck an apartment that was occupied by a woman in her 60s.

As of Thursday, the incident remained under investigation.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Old Wilkesboro Road between 11:27 a.m.-noon on May 28. The total estimated loss was $20.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of West Park Road between 10:10-10:20 p.m. on May 31.

Brian Allen Erdman, 47, was charged with resisting arrest on May 31.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports