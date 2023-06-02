Blotter for June 2: Salisbury Police respond to gunshots
Published 12:00 am Friday, June 2, 2023
SALISBURY — Salisbury Police officers recovered numerous spent shell casings outside of an apartment shortly after midnight on Thursday, but no one was injured in the shooting,
According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West 15th Street.
When officers arrived, they discovered eight shell casings. Two cars had been hit including a Ford 500 and a Toyota passenger car. Five bullets struck an apartment that was occupied by a woman in her 60s.
As of Thursday, the incident remained under investigation.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Old Wilkesboro Road between 11:27 a.m.-noon on May 28. The total estimated loss was $20.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of West Park Road between 10:10-10:20 p.m. on May 31.
- Brian Allen Erdman, 47, was charged with resisting arrest on May 31.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A catalytic converter was reportedly stolen in the 500 block of Woodland Creek Drive in Salisbury around 5:44 a.m. on May 30.
- Vandalism resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Weant Street in East Spencer between 8 a.m. on May 29 and 9 a.m. on May 30.
- Larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Tingle Drive in Salisbury between 11:05-11:20 a.m. on May 30.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 13000 block of Mooresville Road in Mt. Ulla between 7-7:17 p.m. on May 30.
- Tony Martin Deese, 28, was charged with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on May 30.
- Christi Lane Lackey, 36, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on May 30.
- Garfield Volney Dennis, 47, was charged with felony identity theft on May 30.
- Christopher Benjamin Watkins, 33, was charged with misdemeanor cyber-stalking on May 30.
- Aaron Ray Allman, 26, was charged with misdemeanor injury to personal property on May 30.