Rowan Young Professionals’ Live After Five networking series starts today Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

SALISBURY — Rowan County Young Professionals will begin Live After Five, a weekly summer networking series aimed at bringing together young professionals in the area every Thursday from June 1 to Aug. 10 at locations throughout Rowan County.

Young professionals can connect, collaborate and build lasting relationships within the business community.

“Live After Five is a game-changer for young professionals in Rowan County. The weekly meetups give us the chance to develop lasting friendships, and some of my closest friends were made during the first year of this incredible event. We now hang out all the time and support each other both personally and professionally,” Mollie Ruf, chair of RCYP, said in a news release.

Cloninger Ford Toyota of Salisbury is the title sponsor. “For me, being a part of young pros goes beyond networking for my profession. It’s about embracing the power of our community and working together to uplift Rowan County. That’s why Cloninger Ford Toyota of Salisbury is thrilled to be the title sponsor for this summer event series. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to our Toyota location off Jake Alexander Boulevard on June 8 for the second week in the series,” said Dillon Brewer, representing the dealership.

The first location for the summer series is Shug’s at Brooklyn South Square downtown on Thursday, June 1. Patrons can enjoy $2 off beer and wine. Other locations for this summer include New Sarum Brewery, Wonderland Arcade Bar, Bonaparte Castle, Atrium Health Ballpark, Roots Plant Exchange and Grove Cartel Brewing Co. You can follow the Rowan Young Professionals, which has more than 500 members, on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Events are open to young professionals, age 45 or younger, in Rowan County. Registration is through Eventbrite. No events will be scheduled on July 21 in preparation for the Rowan Chamber’s annual Dragon Boat Festival that weekend.