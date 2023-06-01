Hood Theological Seminary celebrates 22nd commencement Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

SALISBURY — Hood Theological Seminary celebrated its 22nd commencement on Saturday, May 20, at Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College. Family and friends gathered to support the 2023 graduating class of Hood Theological Seminary. Dr. Delores Brisbon was the 2023 Commencement Speaker. During her speech, Dr. Brisbon encouraged students to be their “authentic selves” in dealing with life’s challenges. The Doctor of Humane Letters was awarded to The Honorable Adele M. Riley, and the highlight of the graduation service was the conferring of nine Doctor of Ministry degrees, thirty-one Master of Divinity degrees, and two Certificates.

Hood Theological Seminary is a graduate and professional school sponsored by the AME Zion Church and approved by the University Senate of The United Methodist Church. Its student body, faculty and staff currently comprise persons from many different denominations. Hood’s mission is to prepare women and men for bold and creative leadership for the Christian church for a diverse world.