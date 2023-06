Essie Academy’s students holding art exhibit reception at Waterworks on June 15 Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

SALISBURY — Essie Academy’s students will hold an art exhibit reception at Waterworks Visual Arts Center on June 15 at 5 p.m. The exhibit reception will depict STEM (science, technology, engineering and math), African culture and an artist’s artwork replicas. The exhibit is sponsored by the Rowan Arts Council and the public is invited.